A MAN has been flown to hospital suffering serious injuries after his car slammed into a tree.
The man, who is believed to be aged in his 50s, was seriously injured in the crash on Baldersleigh Road at Baldersleigh, near Guyra, just before dawn on Thursday.
Ambulance paramedics were told he was in the car that left the roadway and rolled over a steep embankment before it hit a tree, at about 5.30am.
The man suffered a head injury, as well as leg and chest injuries.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene and called for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter from Tamworth.
The chopper's critical care medical team assessed the patient and stabilised him at the scene.
He was then flown to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital and was listed in a stable condition.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
