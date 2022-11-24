Patchwork solutions for roads are all residents of the Tamworth region can expect in the coming weeks, as emergency funding is directed elsewhere in the state.
It comes after Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson wrote to Deputy Premier Paul Toole this week, to express his disappointment at the region missing out.
Visiting Tamworth on Thursday, Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway, said the decision was about triaging the situation and directing money to places which have been more severely impacted by recent flooding.
"We are putting the resources where they are needed most today," he said.
"If there is capacity to assist more councils, we will do that. But right now the Central West, the Murrumbidgee, the Lachlan Shire, and Forbes, that is still underwater, these communities need our help right now."
This means the region's only source of funding is a share in $50 million dollars for road repairs, which will be spread across the entire state.
And according to Mr Farraway, that funding has not yet been finalised.
"You'll have to wait. Kevin Anderson will be advising you of that amount next week," he said.
But it's only a quick fix, and more damage is expected to occur to the region's roads.
Going forward, Mr Farraway said the government will turn its attention to a Road Betterment Fund, which will mean roads don't have to be repaired as often.
"We can't build the infrastructure the way we've always built it," he said.
"We need to change the dial to rebuild infrastructure that can withstand more weather events more often.
"Heavy duty paving, which we're doing between Moree and Narrabri right now, 220 million odd dollars, those sorts of investments."
Asked if he could have used his ministerial position to secure assistance for the Tamworth region earlier, Mr Anderson said he had made the situation clear.
"I talk to the mayor Russell Webb almost daily in terms of the challenges he's got," he said.
"And that's fed up to the minister Sam Farraway and the deputy premier. So they get an up-to-date, daily picture of what it looks like."
Listing Walcha Shire Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, the Tamworth Regional Council, and the Liverpool Plains Shire Council, Mr Anderson said "assessment work is being done at the moment".
Tamworth Regional Council Mayor Russell Webb said he understands the need is widespread.
"We do respect the fact there are a lot of other communities far worse off than us .. and I would expect them [NSW Government] to help them first," he said.
"We're very happy to sit back and do what we can do and accept what we're getting.
"With the betterment program, we'll be looking to take advantage of that into the future."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
