DEMOCRACY doesn't come cheap and Tamworth council will cough up hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund the next local government election.
Councillors voted to enter into a contract with the NSW Electoral Commission (NSWEC) to administer the 2024 election.
Tamworth Regional Council paid just a little over $358,708 for the election in 2021 and about $316,856 in 2016.
Cr Phil Betts said the costs had been put onto local government and the prices had been increasing at a faster rate than the Consumer Price Index.
"It's an unfunded mandate that takes away from other services we can give to our community," he said at a meeting last week.
However, he said although council had "no option", going with the NSWEC was "the best way".
He said he had no doubt that in 2024 the cost was going to be higher than in 2021.
Cr Bede Burke agreed it was important to outsource the running of the election to the NSWEC, not run it themselves, as some other councils choose to do.
He hoped some costs could be saved in terms of manning and supervising the booths.
"Who knows, hopefully they won't be too much dearer than 2021," he said.
An indicative price will be received from the NSWEC once a contract is made. Council does not need to call for tenders.
It means the Electoral Commissioner will administer council's election, polls and constitutional referenda.
The next ordinary local government elections are slated to run in September 2024.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
