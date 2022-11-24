The Northern Daily Leader

Jockey Rachael Murray savours comeback victory at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 24 2022 - 12:00pm
Scone trainer Scott Singleton and jockey Rachael Murray after the victory of Remlaps Commander on Newcastle's Beaumont track on Tuesday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Jockey Rachael Murray scored a "super satisfying" comeback win when getting promising Scott Singleton-trained colt Remlaps Commander over the line at Newcastle.

