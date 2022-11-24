Wyatt Young has had a year to savour in the saddle.
The Tamworth campdrafter and mare Binnia Milan have taken out two of the most prestigious events on the calendar.
Their most recent success came at the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association's National Finals with Binnia Milan crowned the Novice Horse of the year for the 2021-22 season.
They were at their best during the four day event, which also incorporated the Australian Championships, and had to be, sitting about fourth or fifth on the national standings heading in.
A score of 90 to win the first round, saw them close to within just 3.5 points of title leaders Tim Hollis and Florence.
They then didn't place in the second round, but still picked up "a good score", enough to secure the aggregate honours for the final. The additional five points for that, then tied them with Warwick Lawrence and Hunter View Royal Chic resulting in a run-off for the title.
"I was just fortunate enough that with the coin toss Warwick let me go first and I was fortunate there was a good black steer there and I ran an 88, and the rest is history," Young said.
It capped off what has been arguably the 26-year-old's most successful year.
Back in April he and Milan won The Duke of Gloucester Trophy for overall champion, and the TB McFarlane Trophy, for the highest score across across the rounds at the Sydney Royal Easter Show World Championship Campdraft.
Running since 1948, he rates it probably his biggest win.
"One you have to qualify to get there, two it's usually the top 15 from the previous year in the country are invited to compete, and then it's over six rounds," Young said.
Then there's the history. It's been won by some of the most esteemed names in the sport.
"I felt very privileged to have my name up there as well," he added.
A week later they backed up to win the open campdraft at Toowoomba. Milan also won the open for open event at the Australian Championships, while another mare - Makenn Hats Ofta Shekera, or 'Henry' for short, won the novice event.
"I've been lucky enough to have a little bit of luck this year," Young said.
Following his parents Craig and Jenelle into the sport, he has been competing since he was old enough to.
"I just love it," he said.
One of the biggest things he loves about it, is that it's a real family sport.
"We're all in it together, and that's what drives the sport.
"And it's one thing I hope we never lose out of it," he said.
As for Milan, he said, she is "very special" to him.
Now 11, the family purchased her as a two-year-old at the Nutrien Classic Sale.
"Buying quality two-year old mares you always hope to buy a good bugger and we were very lucky that Milan turned out to be everything that we'd hoped for," he said.
It is rare, he said, that she "comes home without a ribbon".
That said, he didn't carry a lot of expectations into the finals, with neither Milan or Henry having competed since about August due to drafts being postponed or cancelled with all the wet weather.
"So they were just prepared and trained at home.. and we just run into a bit of luck. Every time I rode in the yards there was a cow there to win it," he said.
