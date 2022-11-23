Moonbi residents will have a dry morning, residents are without water after damaged was caused to the watermain into the village.
Tamworth Regional Council has advised that their workers are currently on site.
A spokesperson for council said the watermain servicing Moonbi was severely damaged early on Thursday morning when the embankment on the river failed and caused damage to the watermain in the process.
The spokesperson said due to the level of damage it is expected that water will not be available until late on Thursday night.
More to come.
