UPDATE 12.50PM
A temporary watermain has been fixed to the bridge and Council is starting to refill pipes in Moonbi.
The process of refilling the pipes can take several hours due to the volume of the empty pipes and pumping water into them too quickly can compress the air in the pipes - causing them to burst.
Refilling the pipes will take all afternoon and into the evening, when the water comes back on the pressure will be low until the whole pipe network is full again late this evening.
The temporary watermain that has been installed has a slightly smaller diameter than the failed watermain, however, it will still provide enough water pressure to meet demand once all the pipes have been filled.
Council engineers are currently investigating permanent watermain replacement options.
EARLIER
Moonbi residents will have a dry morning, residents are without water after damaged was caused to the watermain into the village.
Tamworth Regional Council has advised that their workers are currently on site.
Read also:
A spokesperson for council said the watermain servicing Moonbi was severely damaged early on Thursday morning when the embankment on the river failed and caused damage to the watermain in the process.
The spokesperson said due to the level of damage it is expected that water will not be available until late on Thursday night.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.