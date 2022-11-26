Non-stop training is underway, even while the sun is shining for volunteers in orange.
There's been a brief lull in the frequency of callouts for flooding, however exercises, training, and equipment services are thoroughly filling in the schedule.
According to local commander for the Peel SES unit Vicki Blinman, recruitment is also front of mind, as they've found it difficult to get more people on board.
"I think it's just the way it is now. Volunteers are becoming harder and harder to get," she said.
"With big [weather] events like we've been having, it does make it a little easier with our recruitment because they see us everywhere."
She said they've managed to get a few people on, so now they're using some of the non-operational time to build team morale ahead of a drawn out wet season.
"It's always good to have a training exercise even though we are busy with callouts, because we're training new members up," she said.
"Like last weekend we had a flood boat course ... it's also good as a pick me up. It helps with our morale."
"It's the best thing for morale really with the workload so heavy."
And while bonds are formed under pressure during operations, Ms Blinman said training gives them the chance to share their knowledge.
"It gives new members a chance to bond with the older members, and the older members an opportunity to pass down their knowledge," she said.
"It means that when future jobs come in, then they [new members] can help out more."
Nonetheless, more hands on deck would make a world of difference according to Ms Blinman.
She said what people have to remember, is many of their volunteers already lead busy lives.
"And most of our guys have full time jobs, so they really do put so much effort in and put so much out into the community," she said.
Understandably, this can take a mental toll, and Ms Blinman said the team really leans on each other to get through difficult seasons like this.
"Tamworth, Manilla, and Nundle all work very closely together, so we're like one big family," she said.
"We lean on each other. If someone's having a hard time we make sure to watch out for them."
