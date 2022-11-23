NURSES are fed up with working in "heart-breaking", "soul-destroying" conditions that "put patients at risk".
Tamworth and Manilla health professionals took strike action outside MP Kevin Anderson's office on Wednesday, to call for lower nurse to patient ratios.
Nurse Stephanie Dennis has been in the industry for 15 years, and recalls stomping Peel Street for improved conditions all those years ago.
"Being able to help people when they really need you is incredibly satisfying," she said.
"But when we can't, that is soul-destroying."
Nurses are calling for one nurse to four patients during day shift, and one to three in the emergency department.
Inside Tamworth hospital, ratios can be up to 10 to one nurse and staff member, she said.
"If one patient gets sick, we are caught up with them," she said.
"If two of them get sick, God help them, because it's a matter of deciding who's sicker."
READ MORE:
Choosing between providing basic care for a patient, or helping a patient in need of urgent care, is a regular occurrence, Stacey Damvros said.
Nurses can be too busy to help patients use the toilet, leaving some to not make it to the bathroom.
"It's heart-breaking," she said.
Patients end up refraining to ask for help, Ms Dennis said.
"And that is completely wrong," she said.
Nurse Stasi Owens misses out on time with her three children because of work.
She won't allow her children to follow in her footsteps.
"I know what my family's suffering when I have to do overtime, so I wouldn't put my children through this," she said.
Despite the rally being held outside Mr Anderson's office, the MP did not attend.
In a statement, he said he is confident ongoing discussions with the state government and Nurses and Midwives Association will achieve positive outcomes and address workforce issues in the region.
The industrial action was "in defiance" of orders from the NSW Industrial Relations Commission, NSW Health said in a statement.
Safe and effective staffing involves more than just numbers of staff - it's about making sure there is the right number of staff in the right place at the right time, the state body said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.