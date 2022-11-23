WHAT is it that makes the place where you live, unique?
Brand new signs featuring recognition for traditional owners and themed artworks could replace the "embarrassing" and mismatched welcome signs on roadsides across the region.
Tamworth councillors gave glowing comments on the draft 'entrance strategy' at a meeting this week, as they unanimously approved the document to go on public exhibition.
Tamworth Regional Council's sports and recreation strategy officer Sam Eriksson told the Leader on Wednesday it was about creating a sense of pride right across the local government area.
"Council does have an array of signs ... they are not uniform, they don't recognise the traditional owners," he said.
Mr Eriksson said council had been working closely with the Local Aboriginal Lands Council and Councillor Marc Sutherland since the start of the project.
"We've identified that colours, using Indigenous artwork across the signage and recognition of the traditional owners is a key thing," he said.
Mr Eriksson confirmed that while some signs will be pulled down, there are some that will continue to welcome residents home, and visitors to town.
The community 'Hometown of Josh Hazlewood' sign in Bendemmer is one that will stay.
"Those fantastic signs like the Josh Hazlewood one are earmarked to stay," Mr Eriksson said.
At the council meeting on Tuesday night, Cr Brooke Southwell called the project "well overdue".
"The current signs ... are a little bit embarrassing," she said.
"It also ties each of our areas together with a consistent theme."
She said she was looking forward to seeing how it would be funded, with no money yet set aside.
Cr Sutherland said a strong sense of identity was a cornerstone of wellbeing.
"Pride in place is so important ... I think it sends a really strong statement of unity," he said.
Cr Sutherland said it was amazing that the strategy incorporated nature strips and public art.
Residents have been invited to review the strategy while it is on public exhibition for 28 days and let council know their thoughts.
Locals have also been invited to vote on which unique themes the signs should have in towns like Barraba, Bendemeer, Kootingal, Manilla, Moonbi and Nundle.
Proposed themes include the honey eater and Aboriginal art for Barraba, platypus and a Grey Fergie tractor for Bendemeer, the ranges for Moonbi, and wool and fossicking for Nundle, paragliding in Manilla, a star for Kootingal, plus more.
The strategy includes "flora corridors" and public art to give tourists a good first impression, and to give residents pride.
According to the document, one of the top priorities is to install a new sign at the Gunnedah Road entry point in Tamworth at an estimated cost of $53,540, which would later include an avenue of trees almost 2km long, at a cost of about $14,400.
Signs would also go up at New Winton Road, the New England Highway at the Armidale Road end as well as the Goonoo Goonoo Road end, Duri Road and Manilla Road.
Flora corridors would be installed at most of those locations, while public art is slated for the roundabout near Country Road, near the intersection of Glengarvin Drive on Manilla Road, and the roundabout will be beautified on Goonoo Goonoo Road.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
