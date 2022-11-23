Flood debris, and other odds and ends, is being used to make some very unique Christmas trees.
Members of the Tamworth Regional Craft Centre (TRCC) have about 50 trees and say if it gets even bigger it could be a great charity initiative.
According to TRCC member Alison Marr, who brought the initiative to Tamworth, it's modelled on a similar event which takes place in Gen Innes, raising money for the Red Cross.
"Because their [trees] were made out of all sorts of things, and we cover all sorts of things with our craft, I thought it would be absolutely ideal," she said.
"They've been running a competition similar to this for 11 years."
Already having a history of charity work, Ms Marr said they want to lift the profile of the event and branch out to work with the Red Cross on a Christmas Fundraiser.
"It's just a matter of finding out what the interest would be," she said.
"For a while everyone thought that it was a bit crazy and that's not unusual.
"When you start to think about making it, everything starts to turn into a Christmas tree."
TRCC member Dorothy Wasson is on board with the cause.
She said they're pleased to also have some well known businesses involved.
"Escape Rooms, Austin Caravan Park, By Design Outdoors, and the Tamworth Running Festival have contributed to this," she said.
And according to Ms Wasson, after flooding along the Peel River and Goonoo Goonoo Creek in Tamworth, there's no shortage of tree material.
She said she gathered together bamboo and other detritus for her creation, while taking part in a Tamworth Parkrun.
"It was just a thought when I saw all the bamboo against the trees .. and I hate it against the trees so my sister and I, we'd just walk and pull a bit off," she said.
"And she said 'oh, we should make something out of this'."
Thursday November 24 is the last day to get trees in, so Mss Wasson and Marr are encouraging people to just throw something together.
Ms Marr said people just need to bring it along to the Tamworth Regional Craft Centre and it'll go in the exhibition.
Polished ornaments and trinkets can also be hung from the trees if contributors want to sell any work.
The competition winner will be decided by people's choice, and voting is open in person at the Craft Shed until December 3.
Those who'd like to vote can stop in 9am to 12pm on Monday, 9am to 1pm on Tuesday, 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday, 9am to 3pm on Thursday, and 9am to 3pm on Saturday.
