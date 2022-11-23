The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Thirsty Merc will play a Christmas concert at Bingara this weekend

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
November 23 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BINGARA is set to receive an early Christmas present with Thirsty Merc playing a concert at Gwydir Oval this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.