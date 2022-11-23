After a break of more than eight months, boxing fans can expect to see the best version of Wade Ryan yet tonight.
At least, that's what coach David Syphers believes.
The 32-year-old from Gunnedah last fought Dennis Hogan in March, where he fell to his first loss since 2019.
Hogan has since gone on to claim the IBO light middleweight title, and Syphers said "a loss to Dennis Hogan isn't the worst thing that can happen to you".
"We've seen what he did to the world champion [Sam Eggington], he won that quite convincingly," he said.
But the lead-up to the Hogan fight was less than ideal.
Ryan dealt with a number of niggling injuries that kept him from being at his best physically, and there was a level of fatigue after fighting four times in the preceding 12 months.
So after a long layoff, Syphers said, "we might see the best of Wade Ryan".
"Everything is good, he's fit, he's strong. We've got no excuses tonight."
The man standing opposite Ryan tonight will be Koen Mazoudier. The pair previously fought in March last year, a bout Ryan won by knockout in the tenth round.
Given Mazoudier's two-fight win streak since, and the fact that Ryan's only loss in the last three years has been to a current world champion, a rematch made sense to both teams.
"After fighting Joel Camilleri, who's ranked and an ex-Australian champion, Koen's fought him twice and beat him twice, and we said let's get back up there and take Koen on again," Syphers said.
"Koen wanted the rematch with Wade, so we put it together.
"It was a good fight two years ago, probably the fight of the year."
For the duration of this training camp, Ryan has primarily focused on the fundamentals, sharpening his technique and getting stronger physically.
Considering how smooth the lead-in has been, and Ryan's previous win over Mazoudier, Syphers is confident his pupil can get the job done again.
"If he does what he's been doing at training, he should win," he said.
"He's been sparring Ty Telford and Danilo Creati, who's fighting Michael Zerafa. He's been going well with all those blokes."
