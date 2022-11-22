Nurses and midwives will take their concerns over staffing in our public hospitals to the office of Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson, as part of their fourth statewide strike for the year, today.
A rally will be held outside the MP's office at midday and the community is being invited to make a stand.
NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) members say they are tired of being ignored by the NSW government, and are seeking community support for safe staffing, better working conditions and fair pay to recognise their contribution to the health system.
Read also:
Thousands of NSWNMA members walked off the job from 7am this morning until 7am tomorrow.
During the 24-hour strike, life-preserving services will be maintained in all public hospitals and health services.
"Nurses and midwives never take strike action lightly and will continue advocating for patient safety and better staffing to ensure all communities get the clinical care they deserve," the association said in a statement.
New England community rallies will include:
NSWNMA Tamworth Base Hospital Branch rally
NSWNMA Armidale Community Health & Hospital Branch rally
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.