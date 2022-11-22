There is lots to like about the Central North under 18s side.
Announced on Tuesday morning via the CNZ Facebook page, coach Tom O'Neill was optimistic about what he thinks is "a good side".
With a spate of players that can bat and bowl capably, he believes flexibility will be the team's biggest strength at the Country Colts carnival in Queanbeyan next month.
"We've got a fairly good, mixed bowling attack," O'Neill said.
"I think I counted nine out of the 13 players that can bowl, and bowl reasonably well. So that gives us plenty of options.
"And then it's the same with the bat, we'll have blokes batting nine to 11 that bat six and seven for their club team."
Though he does not know what to expect from the pitches in Queanbeyan or the teams they will face, O'Neill knows the a number of the CNZ players are in good form and fresh from previous representative competitions.
"Jett Lee's played opens this week for Central North, so ... he'll be pretty valuable to us," he said.
"A lot of them have scored, Tom Thorpe scored his first hundred this year, and Harry Scowen's been scoring hundreds for fun lately.
"Tom Porter's pretty handy with the bat, and Zac Craig with his legspin."
Four players from the current squad were also in last year's side, who O'Neill expects will be "better for the experience".
Additionally, four of the squad also played in the State Challenge recently, which he believes will be beneficial.
The full squad is as follows:
