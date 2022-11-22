The Northern Daily Leader

Cricket: Central North name under 18s team to play Country Colts carnival

By Zac Lowe
November 23 2022 - 7:00am
Jaxon Brooks, Tom Thorpe, Sid Harvey and Harry Scowen have all been named in the Central North under 18s side to play in Queanbeyan next month. Picture by Central North Cricket.

There is lots to like about the Central North under 18s side.

