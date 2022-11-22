"HORRENDOUS" rain and flood damage to roads across the region is set to cost millions of dollars to fix and is beyond the capacity of Tamworth council to deal with.
Councillors unanimously supported a mayoral minute at the ordinary meeting on Tuesday night to join calls for the state and federal governments to urgently declare a statewide road emergency on the back of an "unrelenting series of natural disasters".
"The damage that has happened across the state, in particular in our local government area, is beyond our capacity financially and physically to fix in a short period of time, or to fix properly at all," Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said.
"To do that we will need a lot of funding and quite a lot of support from both levels of government."
Cr Webb said it was a way for council to support Local Government NSW and Country Mayors Association NSW in their push for help after $2.5 billion in regional road damage was done across the state.
Cr Phil Betts supported moving the mayoral minute.
"When you have a look at some of the horror stories that councils are experiencing ... it is absolutely beyond the capacity of local government to even maintain a level of service to our community," he said.
Cr Bede Burke said calling for a declaration was timely as farmers get stuck into harvesting during the break in the weather, meaning more movement of heavy machinery.
Cr Brooke Southwell agreed being able to move throughout the region and the state was crucial for business, particularly the agriculture industry.
"The local and regional road network is currently horrendous," she said.
She said there was an estimated damage bill in the region of $14 million, and assessments are continuing.
"We're facing a task beyond the reasonably scope of our local government authority," she said.
Deputy mayor Mark Rodda said in his travels he had noticed neighbouring shires like Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains are feeling the pain "just as acutely" as the Tamworth region.
"They are all certainly suffering and we are not even through summer yet, we will no doubt be suffering more flood events before now and the end of summer," he said.
Some of the worst roads in the local area are George Street in Moonbi, Langens Lane in Moore Creek and Moonbi Gap Road, which are impassable, Cr Rodda said.
Tamworth has flooded several times in the past year.
The meeting heard NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin had approached the federal government to see if the engineering arm of the military could get involved to help some councils in the western parts of the state, and Cr Webb said he was interested to see how that might progress.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
