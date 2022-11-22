Get your sneak peek at the exciting events planned for the 2023 entertainment season

ENTERTAINMENT VENUES SEASON 2023 LAUNCH
Come along and join us in the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday 30 November at 6pm for the 2023 Season Launch.
This will give you a sneak peek at all the exciting events coming in Season 2023 at this special launch event.
In 2023 we will be once again offering people who love to come to the theatre regularly two ways to save and get additional benefits.
One is a Subscription which suits those who like to plan ahead. You are required to pick five or more performances at the time of subscribing and that way you know what shows and performances you have selected and most importantly, you have secured the seats you like, plus you receive discounts on tickets for yourself and your guests.
The second one is a Membership. This is very popular and suits those who may not know what they have coming up during the year. With a membership you pay an upfront membership fee and that gives you access to discounted tickets and early on sale of shows.
Tickets for the 2023 Season launch are available now, those who were Subscribers or Members in the 2022 Season receive a complimentary ticket, or they can be purchased online, over the phone or in the Box Office.
NICK CAVE & WARREN ELLIS
There is undeniable magic when Nick Cave & Warren Ellis perform together and on Monday 12 December at 8:45pm they are bringing their Australian Carnage Tour to TRECC (Tamworth Regional Entertainment & Conference Centre).
While Ellis is a long-term member of The Bad Seeds, and he and Cave have composed and recorded scores and worked on many other projects together, this is the first time they have paired up to tour Australia. With The Bad Seeds playing their first ever live show in St Kilda in 1983, the December 2 Palais show is a fitting recognition of the bands' history.
Cave and Ellis' creative chemistry is rooted in their long history of music making, both as collaborators and as individual artists. They first crossed paths in 1993, when Ellis played violin on several songs for the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album, Let Love In, before going on to join the band as a full-time member. The two have also recorded as Grinderman, formed in 2006, and have composed and recorded numerous, film, TV, and theatre soundtracks together.
With outstanding reviews form the UK, Europe and the USA legs of the tour, this show is one you want to experience for yourself.
To purchase tickets for these and many more up-coming shows visit, entertainmentvenues.com.au, in person at Capitol Theatre Box Office or over the phone on 67675200.
Country Music Festival 2023 tickets are now on sale too!
