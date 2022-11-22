The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Ex-students of Oxley High School paid a visit to share career path

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
November 22 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Northern Daily Leader court reporter Anna Falkenmire took an hour out of her busy day in the newsroom on Tuesday, to speak to high school students as part of a special alumni event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.