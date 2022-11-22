Northern Daily Leader court reporter Anna Falkenmire took an hour out of her busy day in the newsroom on Tuesday, to speak to high school students as part of a special alumni event.
Ms Falkenmire, who graduated from Oxley High School in 2016, told year 11 students experience counts when it comes to deciding on a future career.
"That's really the only way that I worked out what I wanted to do, and definitely what I didn't want to do," she said.
"There's lots of different ways that you can work in the area that you want to work in, but in a way that works for you."
Residential property manager at Ray White Melanie McKinney spent her Fridays during school at a real estate agency, to access the industry.
The hardest thing in real estate is being "a piece of meat in the sandwich" between different parties, she said.
"Things are going to change between now and the time that you actually find what you want to do," the 2014 graduate said.
"You'll find something that you'd like to do eventually."
Have the right attitude, 1980 graduate Graeme McKenzie, manager of strategy and assets and design at Tamworth council, said.
"Don't let your opportunity slide by, work hard in the last twelve months of school, and have a crack, whatever you choose to do," he said.
The alumni event developed connections between previous and current students.
"I think the students got a lot out of it," Oxley High School transition advisor Maree O'Brien said.
