Complete with fantastical costumes straight from the savannah, Carinya Christian School's Lion King musical is bringing big time stage productions back.
It's also the first musical the school has been able to put together, thanks to three years of COVID-19.
Not to miss out on the opportunity finally coming his way, Ethan Woods even came back after finishing his year 12 exams for a last strut upon the highschool stage.
"I've always been the sort of kid to help out with musicals ... I just felt like something I really wanted to do," he said.
"Even if it was my last year at school, but it's definitely been worth it. It's been a lot of fun."
The musical is an ambitious project.
It's an epic story with it's own special challenges, such as having different actors take on the same character throughout the show.
Charles Ferguson plays a young Simba.
"I've done a few things in drama before this, but this will be my first big thing," he said.
"There's a lot of stuff to do, to say the least.
"It's a lot in the first half, but then in the second half I do get to relax a bit."
The transition into a mature, responsible and more hardy figure is then handled by Ethan.
The cast includes students from years three to 12.
Perhaps one of the main reasons so many have decided to get involved is the scarcity of stage time, since the start of the pandemic.
Ethan said that has only made the theatre a more cherished place to be.
"It a privilege to be out performing again," he said.
There are multiple showings of the musical at Carinya Christian School's Performing Arts Centre, with opening night on Friday, November 25 at 7:30pm, then Saturday, November 26 at 2:30pm, Friday, December 2 at 7:30pm and Saturday December 3 at 7:30pm.
Tickets can be bought through the event page for the musical, which is linked to the Carinya Christian School home page.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
