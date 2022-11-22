Nick Millar only has one speed when he bats: all out.
The Kempsey native, who moved to Gunnedah several years ago, has quickly built a reputation as a batter who likes to bash the ball to all parts of the ground.
And he put his best on display for Mornington on Saturday, as they romped to a thunderous win over Kookaburras at Wolseley Oval.
The surface was, Millar said, "one of the best I've played on since being out here", and his 65 was crucial as Mornington pillaged 8-228 from their 40 overs.
"Aaron [Condrick] who also scored 60, and Richard Avendano [30] set the platform pretty well," he said.
"We lost a few wickets early, and they went out and settled it down. I just came out and tried to score as many runs as quick as I could."
Despite Ateeq-ur Rahman's haul of 4-50, Kookaburras couldn't stifle Mornington's rampage as Millar finished the innings off.
It was "just one of those lucky days" where the ball finds the middle of the bat from the outset.
Millar's luck continued into the second innings, as Kookaburras were rolled for the scarcely-believable total of 34.
Opening the bowling with his medium pace, Millar picked up 3-6, while fellow opening bowler Will Ford secured exactly the same figures, as the innings was wrapped up in 13.1 overs and Mornington secured a 194-run victory.
Once again, Millar put his success down to good fortune as he stuck to the same routine he always does with his bowling.
"I always try to do the same thing when I bowl, which is just to hit that one spot," he said. "Just seemed to come off this time."
In any format of the game, a 200-run win is a massive result. But given the batting-friendly conditions on the day, Millar was at a loss to explain what changed in the second innings.
"I honestly don't know," he said.
"[Will Ford] got us off to a good start with two quick wickets in his first over, and I just don't think they could come back from that after fielding for 40 overs in that heat."
With a swashbuckling half-century and three wickets, Millar was no doubt in good form over the weekend.
But he was as surprised as anybody by just how well he played.
"I don't go to training or anything like that, I just rock up on the day and play cricket," Millar said.
"I make up the numbers most of the time."
