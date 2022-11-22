A historic, cathedral-like, 44-stand woolshed dating back to 1901 is one of four projects vying for $1 million in heritage grant money that will protect and encourage the iconic building's further use.
The team from Liverpool Plains' iconic Windy Station woolshed is headed to Sydney on Wednesday, November 30, to vie for a $1 million Activating State Heritage grant, and they need the support of the bush community.
As one of only four shortlisted projects invited to Heritage PitchFest, and the sole contender based in regional NSW, Windy Station's manager, agritourism, Clare Lee, will be representing the bush in front of a live audience, an online audience and a panel of heritage activation experts at The Mint Sydney.
"We are thrilled to have made it to the third and final round of the grant process after going up against some formidable competition," Mrs Lee said.
"The Activating State Heritage grant would be a game changer for our project, but Heritage PitchFest is also an amazing opportunity to see what ideas are out there, get feedback on our plans, connect with some heritage buffs and fly the flag for regional NSW and the Liverpool Plains. "
A people's choice vote by attendees and those watching online will help the judging panel decide which project will receive the leg-up from the NSW Government.
Anyone can attend in person or online and support Windy Station Woolshed.
Windy Station stands between Pine Ridge and Blackville, west of Quirindi, and the shed is no longer used to shear sheep.
But the property managers, with the owners' support, are planning to open the space to tourists as part of a new agritourism trail.
"I have people contacting me almost weekly wanting to use the woolshed for various reasons, so that excites me the most, being able to share it," Mrs Lee said.
An ambitious plan is to restore the state heritage-listed shed and open it as a conference centre.
Windy Station woolshed's conservation and re-adaption project will facilitate its use as an event space catering to large events and open days and will allow access to the iconic structure for both community and visitors.
The project began in 2019 and has already attracted interest from across the country.
"In the past three years, we've seen a big increase in agritourism interest and have welcomed visitors both domestically and internationally.
"So far, we've hosted photoshoots, public events, open days and conferences at the Woolshed.
"By undertaking this project, we hope to continue to draw visitors to the Liverpool Plains and allow them to learn about agriculture and its rich heritage, and perhaps inspire others to do the same.
"The project is currently in the final stages of approvals with the Liverpool Plains Shire Council, and landscaping works have begun.
"This grant would elevate the project through high-end finishes, the incorporation of amazing tech equipment and experiences, a curated museum, a published book on Windy Station's history, plus improvements on our accessibility plans and the creation of educational resources," she said.
The team from Windy Station Woolshed will be pitching for the $1 million grant alongside three other shortlisted projects; Bondi Surf Club Heritage Restoration (Sydney), Corrimal Coke Works Site (Wollongong) and Horsley Estate Hospitality Development (Sydney).
Heritage PitchFest is free to attend. However, registrations are essential via https://HeritagePitchFest2022.eventbrite.com.au
