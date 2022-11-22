ASHLEIGH Dallas knows the "weight" of a Golden Guitar in the country music industry, and her own stash could be about to get even heavier.
The Tamworth local is nominated for Vocal Collaboration of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and In The Moment is up for Traditional Country Album of the Year, and Toyota Album of the Year.
"I'm absolutely over the moon about that," she said.
She first attended the award ceremony as a small child, and performed in a choir behind Troy Cassar-Daley when she was a teenager.
She was crowned Female Artist of the Year at the same ceremony Mr Cassar-Daley where took out the gong for male artist.
"They're moments that stay with you forever," she said.
Her tally of golden idols grew from two to four in 2022.
Taking out the title of best female artist was a "huge moment", and took a while to really sink in.
"I want to just take moments to breathe and feel grounded with it all because I just love what I get to do," she said.
"And how I get to connect to people through song, and to celebrate that at our night of nights is always exciting."
The 2023 ceremony will be a family affair, with Ashleigh not the only Dallas nominated - her father has two, from being a producer on her album.
"It's gonna be quite an exciting time as a family leading up to the festival," she said.
"They're just always so supportive with all the dreams I've wanted to chase."
Ashleigh is headlining a show at Tamworth Town Hall presented by Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music on Wednesday January 18 during the festival
It's a full circle moment, because the singer-songwriter started learning music at the conservatorium at the age of two.
A youth choir will perform with her.
"I played that stage this year," she said.
"It's just a venue that holds so much history with our industry.
"Also, it's just a venue that makes you want to step up as an artist each time, and as a songwriter."
