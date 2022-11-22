The streets of Tamworth have taken on a pretty purple hue in recent weeks, with the jacaranda trees coming into full bloom.
And now the rest of the state can appreciate them as well.
An online poll on the NSW Government's official Facebook page has named Tamworth as one of the top four spots in the state to see the purple flowers in all their glory, along with Grafton, Raymond Terrace and Kirribilli in Sydney.
Hundreds of people took to the NSW Government's Facebook page on October 28 to cast their vote in the poll.
"I used to live in West Tamworth and loved looking out my windows to East Tamworth and see the beautiful trees in bloom just spectacular!!" wrote one lady in response to the post.
It is interesting to note though that Jacarandas are not native to Australia, instead they were brought over from South America in the early days of the colony.
