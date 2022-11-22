The Northern Daily Leader

Hockey: Armidale's Nathan Czinner celebrates golden Hockey One debut with NSW Pride

By Samantha Newsam
November 23 2022 - 8:00am
It was a memorable debut Hockey One season for Armidale's Nathan Czinner, pictured here in action for the NSW Pride during Sunday's final. Picture Martin Keep/Getty Images

It's a lucky thing Nathan Czinner loves his hockey as much as he does.

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

