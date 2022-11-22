Next month's Armidale Cup will be the first Hunter and North West qualifier for the 2023 Big Dance.
Racing NSW has announced the eligible races for the second edition of the $2 million race to be run over 1600m at Royal Randwick on Melbourne Cup day.
There are 28 Cup races listed, starting with the October 30 Goulburn Cup, with the winner and second placegetters becoming eligible to contest the finale on Tuesday November 7.
The December 11 Armidale Cup (1900m) will be the first for the H&NW region, followed by the Muswellbrook Gold Cup (1500m) on March 31 (2023), the Tamworth Cup (1400m) on April 22, Scone Cup (1600m) on May 12 and Gunnedah Cup (1600m) on May 28.
There will also be a Wild Card race at Randwick on October 14.
This year's inaugural race was taken out by Scone Cup winner Rustic Steel (Kris Lees) with Tamworth Cup winner Bandersnatch (Hawkes Racing) finishing 11th.
Armidale Cup winner Beckford (Troy O'Neile) and runner-up Point Counterpoint (Stirling Osland) meanwhile raced in the accompanying $500,000 Little Dance, placing 10th and fourth, respectively.
The Gunnedah Cup is a new addition to the 2023 schedule.
Qualifying races
Goulburn Cup (1400m) - 30 October 2022
Snake Gully Cup (Gundagai) (1400m) - 11 November 2022
Taree Cup (2000m) - 20 November 2022
Mudgee Cup (1600m) - 2 December 2022
Nowra Cup (1600m) - 4 December 2022
Armidale Cup (1900m) - 11 December 2022
Coonabarabran Cup (1600m) - 23 December 2022
Moruya Cup (1425m) - 2 January 2023
Ballina Cup (1590m) - 13 January 2023
Bega Cup (Sapphire Coast) (1600m) - 29 January 2023
Albury Gold Cup (2000m) - 24 March 2023
Wellington Cup (1700m) - 26 March 2023
Muswellbrook Gold Cup (1500m) - 31 March 2023
Orange Gold Cup (2000m) - 15 April 2023
Tamworth Cup (1400m) - 22 April 2023
Wagga Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) - 5 May 2023
Scone Cup (1600m) - 12 May 2023
Gunnedah Cup (1600m) - 28 May 2023
South Grafton Cup (1600m) - 9 July 2023
Narrandera Cup (1600m) - 23 July 2023
Coffs Harbour Cup (1600m) - 3 August 2023
Forbes Cup (1600m) - 6 August 2023
Murwillumbah Cup (1550m) - 25 August 2023
Dubbo Gold Cup (1600m) - 17 September 2023
Lismore Cup (2100m) - 21 September 2023
Bathurst Cup (1800m) - 24 September 2023
Port Macquarie Cup (2000m) - 6 October 2023
Coonamble Cup (1600m) - 8 October 2023
Wild Card (Randwick) (1600m) - 14 October 2023
