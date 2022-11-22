The Northern Daily Leader

Racing: 2023 Big Dance qualifying races confirmed

Updated November 22 2022 - 3:23pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Armidale Cup, which last year saw the Troy O'Neile-trained Beckford (outside) salute is one of the first eligible races for next year's Big Dance. Picture Ben Jaffrey

Next month's Armidale Cup will be the first Hunter and North West qualifier for the 2023 Big Dance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.