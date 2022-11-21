The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

NSW Health is commencing the model in five local health districts, including Hunter New England

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
November 22 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the debate resulted in a big win. Picture from file

A DEBATE on the floor of NSW parliament over a petition to directly employ doctors in rural hospitals led to a "big win", Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.