Group 4: Brett Jarrett signs on as first grade coach for Dungowan Cowboys

By Zac Lowe
Updated November 21 2022 - 6:52pm, first published 6:30pm
Brett Jarrett was an imposing presence on the field for the Dungowan Cowboys this year, and will bring his considerable experience to the coaching role next season. Picture by Mark Bode.

Life is good, if full-on, in the Jarrett household.

