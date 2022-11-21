Bo Abra will have a chance to add to his nine appearances for the Western Force after being named in the 38-man squad for next year's Super Rugby Pacific competition.
New Force coach Simon Cron unveiled his 2023 squad list on Monday. It follows their two-game tour to Japan, which they wrapped up with a narrow 34-28 loss to Urayasu D-Rocks on Saturday.
Abra is one of seven front rowers in the squad, joining Angus Wagner, Charlie Hancock, Tom Robertson, Siosifa Amone, Andrew Romano and Argentinian international Santiago Medrano.
"Our front rowers give us mobility around the park and x-factor. Here, we have a diverse age split in players; we've got some experienced players and a next level coming through," Cron commented on the front row contingent.
"They will push each other and create competition in the squad."
Then in June he signed a two-year extension that will see him remain at the club through to the end of 2024.
Cron has enlisted a wealth of youth with the average age of the squad dropping from 27 to 24 (Abra is 23).
The squad includes four capped Wallabies in Folau Fainga'a, Izack Rodda, Tom Robertson, Feleti Kaitu'u. A further seven players represented Australia A this year, including Tim Anstee, Jeremy Williams, Ollie Callan, Jackson Pugh, Bayley Kuenzle and Hamish Stewart.
The Force kick-off their 2023 campaign against the Melbourne Rebels at HBF Park on Saturday, February 25.
