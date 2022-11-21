The Northern Daily Leader

Rugby Union: Bo Abra named in Western Force's 2023 Super Rugby Pacific squad

Updated November 21 2022 - 6:32pm, first published 4:07pm
Bo Abra is part of the Western Force squad unveiled on Monday for next year's Super Rugby Pacific season. Picture Western Force Facebook

Bo Abra will have a chance to add to his nine appearances for the Western Force after being named in the 38-man squad for next year's Super Rugby Pacific competition.

