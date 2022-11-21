Cute cottage one for the astute buyer | 14 Griffith Avenue, North Tamworth

This unique home is a rare opportunity in North Tamworth, from the art deco finishes, the cute and charming character to the all important front and rear lane property access.
14 Griffin Avenue is a chance for the savvy investor to enter the tightly held location, or the owner occupier looking for a property in close proximity to essential services and CBD.
The features of this 1940s home extend from the wide hallway, oversized bedrooms, large lounge with gas point, curved art deco walls, detailed cornices and high ceilings.
The original timber stove is a feature in the updated kitchen that opens to the large dining room, and rear living space with second gas point, the home enjoys a flexible floorplan that would allow the home to function as a potential four-bedroom home or renovated to enjoy a second bathroom.
Throughout the home the polished timber floorboards allow for low maintenance in addition to further enhancing the character of the home.
Set on a 740sq m parcel of land with access from Griffin Avenue to the double length garage alongside the house and rear yard access from Belmore Lane (no through road) to the double carport, perfect for those requiring trailer parking or additional vehicle storage.
Currently tenanted until January 2023 with exceptional tenants in place and a current rental appraisal of $420 per week, this property is ideal for the investor, with a long term rental history, enjoying an ease of leasing due to its location.
Set in a quiet family friendly street, central to amenities such as the Public Hospital (1.5km) and Tamara Private Hospital (700m), TAFE (1.3km), Northgate Shopping centre (850m), CBD (1.2km). Situated in walking distance to parks and sporting fields such the Magpies rugby club, skate park and public sporting fields, this three-bedroom home not only offers potential to any owner occupier looking to secure a family home, but also the investor with the current tenants keen to remain and renew their lease.
This charming home is a unique opportunity to secure a family home in such a convenient and central location to family amenities and the medical precinct, secure now for the future or move in and enjoy. Inspection of this home is highly recommended.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.