14 Griffith Avenue, North Tamworth is on the market. Price by negotiation

Updated November 21 2022 - 3:42pm, first published 3:32pm
House of the week | 14 Griffith Avenue, North Tamworth

Cute cottage one for the astute buyer | 14 Griffith Avenue, North Tamworth
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 4-car garage
  • AGENCY: Burke and Smyth
  • AGENT: Stephanie See
  • CONTACT: 0428 868 514
  • PRICE: By negotiation
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This unique home is a rare opportunity in North Tamworth, from the art deco finishes, the cute and charming character to the all important front and rear lane property access.

