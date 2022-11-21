Cute cottage one for the astute buyer | 14 Griffith Avenue, North Tamworth

Set in a quiet family friendly street, central to amenities such as the Public Hospital (1.5km) and Tamara Private Hospital (700m), TAFE (1.3km), Northgate Shopping centre (850m), CBD (1.2km). Situated in walking distance to parks and sporting fields such the Magpies rugby club, skate park and public sporting fields, this three-bedroom home not only offers potential to any owner occupier looking to secure a family home, but also the investor with the current tenants keen to remain and renew their lease.