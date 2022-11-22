The Northern Daily Leader

Oztag: 32 local juniors represent Northern Country Knights in City vs Country clashes

By Zac Lowe
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:18pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nearly three dozen Tamworth Oztag juniors are freshly returned from a record-setting weekend in Shellharbour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.