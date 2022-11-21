THE nominees for the 51st Golden Guitar Awards are in, and put on a show of the diversity and talent in Australia's country music scene, the event's executive producer said.
The recognition has come all at once for artist James Johnston.
He is nominated for the very first time, but topped the list of artists with the most nominations for 2023.
The country muso could win Male Artist of the Year, and New Talent of the Year. His song Small Town is nominated for Apple Music Single of the Year, Song of the Year and CMT Video of the Year. He is also up for the Vocal Collaboration of the Year gong with Kaylee Bell.
Old hands Adam Brand, Amber Lawrence, and Casey Barnes each picked up five nominations.
More than 620 entries were received and the full list of nominees were announced by eight-time Golden Guitar, ARIA and Air Award winning artist Fanny Lumsden.
The Toyota 51st Golden Guitar Awards will be presented on Saturday, January 21 2023 at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre.
