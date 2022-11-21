SIGNS greeting motorists on their drive into the country music capital have been labelled "terrible" and "disjointed" as council attempt to create a more attractive first impression.
After widespread community consultation found motorists considered welcoming signs around the region as "terrible" and lacking uniqueness, Tamworth Regional Council has taken the advice on board and developed an 'entrance strategy'.
The strategy suggests erecting new signs, introducing flora corridors and installing public art will enhance the visitor experience.
"A sense of arrival is not created for motorists and there is a missed opportunity to excite tourists," the report to council, which will be considered on Tuesday night, said.
READ ALSO:
"There's a great opportunity to create a welcoming and attractive entrance."
A varying array of "dated" designs, inconsistent colours and themes and poorly maintained signage has created a disjointed experience for travellers, according to the report.
"Fast food chain billboards dominate the entrance".
A key objective of the strategy is to create a uniform approach across the region while still celebrating the uniqueness of smaller villages to enhance cohesion. The strategy will go before council at its ordinary meeting on Tuesday night.
"The signs will all have a consistent format to strengthen the Tamworth brand but also celebrate and represent the character of each location," the report said.
New signs in Barraba will incorporate birdwatching, art and agriculture; Bendeemer's will feature grey fergie tractor, the historic foot bridge and platypus in the McDonald River.
Signs in Kootingal will include stars, the Cockburn River and trains; and Manilla's will feature vintage machinery, paragliding and watersports.
Poultry, the Moonbi River and bullocks pulling cart will make an appearance on signs in Moonbi; and gold panning, wool and a Chinese lantern will celebrate the uniqueness of Nundle.
With only one sign around the region acknowledging and welcoming motorists to Kamilaroi land, the new signs will integrate local Aboriginal art and rock structures.
The new look designs have been slated as "eye-catching" and "bold" with the use of a "warm welcome colour palette".
Installing new entrance signs on Oxley Highway, New Winton Road, Armidale Road, Goonoo Goonoo Road and Burgmanns Lane are considered high priority with each sign expected to cost $53,540.
Sign locations have been split into three tiers, with those in tier one and two locations to also include public art.
If approved by council, the strategy will be placed on public exhibition for 28 days.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.