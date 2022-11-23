Tamworth in the early years: 1887 to 1906

1900 - The opening of the Lands Office building in Fitzroy St, near the current Post Office: // The first motor-bike to pass through Tamworth, 4 years prior to the first motor-car, the bike taking 1 1/2 hours to travel from Manilla to Tamworth: // The Tamworth Telephone Exchange was opened, located within the Tamworth Post Office: // Significant shearers' strikes on Goonoo Goonoo Station (200 000 sheep) and Bective Station (100 000 sheep): // The Central Hotel was opened on the northern corner of Peel/Brisbane St, replacing the previous Royal Standard Hotel, burned in the 1896 fire: // The first Tamworth branch of the Australian Horse Regiment was formed.