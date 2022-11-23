The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth in the early years: 1887 to 1906

By Mike Cashman - Tamworth Historical Society
November 23 2022 - 11:30am
The 'De Dion', the first motor car to arrive in Tamworth, reaching here on April 9, 1904.

1887 - The 2.8 hectare Cricket Reserve Oval was opened, now a section of Bicentennial Park: // The first Tamworth Bicycle Club was formed: // Victoria Park was dedicated as a Recreational Reserve, now containing the Miniature Railway, Astronomy Centre, Botanical Gardens, Men's Shed, etc: // c 1887 - Tamworth Jockey Club was formed.

