Tamworth in the early years: 1887 to 1906

1887 - The 2.8 hectare Cricket Reserve Oval was opened, now a section of Bicentennial Park: // The first Tamworth Bicycle Club was formed: // Victoria Park was dedicated as a Recreational Reserve, now containing the Miniature Railway, Astronomy Centre, Botanical Gardens, Men's Shed, etc: // c 1887 - Tamworth Jockey Club was formed.
1888 - A 400 hectare area set aside above the town for Public Recreation, later known as Oxley Park: // Tamworth became the first town in Australia to have municipal electric street lighting, 16 years before Sydney: // The Tamworth Musical Operatic Society was formed, their first performance being 'H.M.S. Pinafore': // Tamworth Skating Club was formed.
1889 - T. J. Treloar & Co. began trading, their major corner store (Peel/Brisbane St) continuing until 2011.
1890 - Tamworth Lawn Tennis Club was formed: // c 1890 - The first telephone connections were installed. including Tamworth District Hospital and the Telegraph Office.
1891 - The first Tamworth meeting of the Labor Electoral League, the forerunner of the Labor Party: // The first Arbor Day celebrated in Tamworth.
1892 - The first Butter Factory established, located at Nemingha: // The Nundle School of Arts building opened: // The first Dry-Cleaner business, located near the rear of today's 393 Peel St.
1893 - The Baptist Tabernacle opened on the corner of Bourke & Carthage St: // The worldwide Great Depression gathered momentum initiating severe economic effects in Tamworth and elsewhere around the World: // The Peel Masonic Lodge was consecrated, originally in the Oddfellows Hall in Fitzroy St: // c 1893 - The Tamworth & District Public Schools Athletic Association was formed, forerunner of today's TZPSSA, originally comprising six schools.
1894 - Tamworth Electorate was divided into 2 separate electorates - Tamworth & Quirindi: // c 1894 - The first rabbits reached Tamworth, gradually making their way up the river system from Victoria.
1896 - One of Tamworth's worst fires, starting at 324-326 Peel St and spreading into Brisbane St around today's Central Hotel corner: // Tamworth's second Town Hall, the Municipal Council Chambers & Hall, was opened, adjacent to the old National School building in Darling St.
1897 - Tamworth Horticultural Society was formed: // Copper mining commenced at Attunga: // A local branch of St John Ambulance was formed: // Peel River Land & Mineral Co. offered the sale of 20 farms totalling 1422 hectares in its 'Timbumburi Section': // Big local Queen Victoria '60 years of Reign' celebrations, the stone commemorative pillars now at the entrance to today's Bicentennial Park at the bottom of Fitzroy St.
1898 - The completion of Moore Creek Dam, supplying Tamworth with piped water: // The Peel River Land & Mineral Co. offered the sale of 4612 hectares in its 'Gidley Section', the land used for mixed farming or dairying: // A 'Federation Branch' was established in Tamworth, to pursue the Federation of Australian colonies.
1899 - The first three-storeyed building was completed, with an extra storey being added to the Royal Hotel in Peel St: // The opening of the Tamworth - Manilla branch railway line: // Tamworth Golf Club was formed, soon growing to 34 members, the original course being in East Tamworth hence today's Golf St: // The first local Boer War recruits enlisted, 16 in number: // The Peel River Land & Mineral Co., based at Goonoo Goonoo Station, produced a record wool clip, with 44 shearers taking 2500 bales of wool from 215 000 sheep: // The present Attunga Village was proclaimed.
1900 - The opening of the Lands Office building in Fitzroy St, near the current Post Office: // The first motor-bike to pass through Tamworth, 4 years prior to the first motor-car, the bike taking 1 1/2 hours to travel from Manilla to Tamworth: // The Tamworth Telephone Exchange was opened, located within the Tamworth Post Office: // Significant shearers' strikes on Goonoo Goonoo Station (200 000 sheep) and Bective Station (100 000 sheep): // The Central Hotel was opened on the northern corner of Peel/Brisbane St, replacing the previous Royal Standard Hotel, burned in the 1896 fire: // The first Tamworth branch of the Australian Horse Regiment was formed.
1901 - Australian Federation came into being on January 1, Tamworth having voted against Federation: // A local unit of the 'Imperial Bushmen' was formed for service in the Boer War: // The local Boer War Memorial was dedicated, originally on the Brisbane/Marius St intersection, now in the Park alongside Tamworth Railway Station: // The Tamworth Co-operative Dairy Company Ltd was formed, its factory alongside the Cockburn River at the foot of today's Hall St: // The start of a severe prolonged drought.
1902 - Attunga Railway Station was opened: // The Peel River Land & Mineral Co. released the 'Calala Section' for sale, totalling 1727 hectares: // Probably Tamworth's first medical partnership - Dr Buckley & Dr Walley, on today's 102 Carthage St site.
1903 - The Peel River Land & Mineral Co. auctioned 44 farms on their land, along the flood plain from around Mathews St to Jewry St: // A Tamworth Lodge of the Order of Oddfellows was formed, administered locally until 1988: // Tamworth's first Highland Gathering organised by the local Caledonian Society: // The first Public Telephones, then known as "Telephone Bureaus" were established at Tamworth Railway Station and the Sale-Yards, then in the vicinity of today's Northgate Shopping Centre: // c 1903 - A Chamber Music Group was formed, continuing until the 1930's.
1904 - A failed attempt to incorporate a separate WestTamworth Borough Council, splitting the town governance : // Commonwealth Gold Mining Company mined some small yields of gold at Attunga: // The death of Philip Gidley King, first Mayor of Tamworth & General Superintendent of the Peel River Land & Mineral Company & Member of the NSW Legislative Council (1880 - 1904): // The Tamworth Coursing Club was formed on 'Plumpton Park' in East Tamworth, overseeing live hare coursing, continuing until 1927 when live-hare coursing was banned: // The first Motor Car to be sighted in Tamworth - an 8-horsepower 'De Dion' vehicle.
1905 - The Peel River Land & Mineral Co. offered 19 farms for sale, totalling 2467 hectares in their 'Tangaratta Section', suitable for wool and wheat production: // The last Show was held on the second Showground site in East Tamworth: // c 1905 - Tamworth's first Veterinary Surgeon, A.J. Brownscombe, began his practice in West Tamworth.
1906 - The first electric lighting within private buildings, the first at Grayston Bros. Store in Peel St: // The Peel River Land & Mineral Co. offered land for sale for 86 farms totalling 10 249 hectares in their 'Peel', 'Philip' & 'Oxley' sections: // Nundle Shire (158 285 hectares), Cockburn Shire (365 190 hectares) & Peel Shire (177 156 hectares) commenced: // Vincent Guy Kable, at age 15, commences duties with the Tamworth Town Council, going on to great achievements in local government and war service, honoured by the renaming of Lower St as Kable Ave, as well as the Vincent Guy Kable building in Marius St: // Public telephones began to appear, an improvement on the two previous 'Telephone Bureaus': // c 1906 - The first locally owned motor cars, probably by builder Richard Stanfield & tailor Peer Flanders.
