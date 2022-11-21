Ben Shaw rode his way to two state silver medals when top level track cycling made a return to Tamworth on the weekend.
The Tamworth junior finished second in both the under-15s boys sprint and elimination championships.
The under-15s and under-17s state boys' and girls' titles were two of the feature events of Saturday's 2022 Goodyear Autocare Tamworth Track Open.
The Tamworth Cycling Club's first major track meet since the inaugural event in 2019, it also saw the staging of the John Cooper Memorial Mile wheel race, which this year also included a women's division.
Newcastle's Hayley Dell took out that with NEO CC's Jeremy Cannon winning the men's.
Illawarra's Gabriel Jakobsen beat out Shaw for the gold in both the 15s state title events, Wagga Wagga's Alexis Phillips' also doing the double in the 15s girls and Bathurst's Ebony Robinson in the 17s girls. In the 17s boys, Manly Warringah's Ben Coates won the sprint championship and Lidcombe Auburn's Liam Goltman the elimination.
TCC vice-president Luke O'Connor said it was a really good day and night of racing.
"It was good racing under lights, it's the first time we've raced under lights for a track carnival," he said.
It was a successful event for the club on the velodrome too with "some good results", particularly from their junior riders.
As well as his two state silvers, Shaw also finished in the placings in most of his events, O'Connor said.
Elliot Simpfendorfer, who was the club's most improved junior rider last year, also won a couple of his races in the under-13s, while Callan Stewart "did really well" in the under-11s. He won the two lap lightning handicap and placed in the junior wheel race.
Meanwhile in the under-15s girls, Issy O'Connor was just outside the medals in her events.
That is it for the track for now with the focus turning to the criterium season.
Along with the club races, O'Connor said they are hoping to hold some interclub races with Inverell and Armidale. The first one is slated for Inverell on December 3.
RESULTS:
Under-15s boys sprint championships: Gabriel Jakobsen 1, Ben Shaw 2, Hugo Alcock 3
Under-15s girls sprint championships: Alexis Phillips 1, Jenna Gallagher 2, Erin Prince 3
Under-17s boys sprint championships: Ben Coates 1, Angus Withington 2, Jeremy Cannon 3
Under-17s girls sprint championships: Ebony Robinson 1, Anna Dubier 2, Sonia Vetisch 3
Under-15s boys elimination championships: Gabriel Jakobsen 1, Ben Shaw 2, Hugo Alcock 3
Under-15s girls elimination championships: Alexis Phillips 1, Jenna Gallagher 2, Keira Drummond 3
Under-17s boys elimination championships: Liam Goltman 1, Jeremy Cannon 2, Rab Drummons 3
Under-17s boys elimination championships: Ebony Robinson 1, Anna Dubier 2, Sonia Vetisch 3
Johnny Cooper Memorial Mile Women's: Hayley Dell 1, Charlotte Lovett 2, Caitlyn Rose 3
Johnny Cooper Memorial Mile Wheel Race Men's: Jeremy Cannon 1, Jake Pajtl 2, Jonathan Millington 3
