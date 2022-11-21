Sunshine and sausages in Tamworth made for a fantastic weekend of celebration to mark 75 years of Lions Clubs in Australia.
The Tamworth Lions Club, Tamworth City Lions Club, Tamworth Peel Valley Lions Club, Tamworth South Lions Club, Highlands, Nundle and Kootingal Lions clubs came together for the event in Bicentennial Park on Saturday.
As part of the day, Lions members set out on a grand culinary mission to cook 750 sausages.
All funds raised as part of the Lions Biggest BBQ will be handed over to the Australian Lions Childhood Cancer Research Foundation.
The celebration also provided an opportunity for the Lions community to showcase their clubs' projects and celebrate all that Lions have contributed to Australia over the last 75 years.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
