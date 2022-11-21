The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Lions Clubs celebrate 75 years of community care with a sausage sizzle and parade

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:30pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sunshine and sausages in Tamworth made for a fantastic weekend of celebration to mark 75 years of Lions Clubs in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.