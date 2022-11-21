The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains miss out on $15m road funding, all support emergency declaration

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
November 22 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liverpool Plains, Gunnedah and Tamworth have missed out on fast-tracked funding for road repairs. Picture by Liverpool Plains Shire Council

MORE mayors have thrown their support behind declaring a state-wide road emergency as Tamworth council faces a damage bill of more than $14 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.