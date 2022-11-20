The Northern Daily Leader

Hockey: Ehren Hazell and Nathan Czinner enjoy Hockey One success with NSW Pride

By Samantha Newsam
Updated November 20 2022 - 10:00pm
Ehren Hazell (middle) and Nathan Czinner (middle third from left) enjoy Hockey One glory with their NSW Pride team-mates. Picture by Martin Keep/Getty Images

Tamworth's Ehren Hazell is celebrating his second Hockey One League triumph and Armidale's Nathan Czinner his first, after their NSW Pride side defeated the Perth Thundersticks 2-nil in a gripping final in Bendigo on Sunday.

