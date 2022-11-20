The Northern Daily Leader

Armidale harness racing trainer Les Enks rewarded for effort

November 21 2022 - 8:00am
Armidale trainer Les Enks (left) has notched his 100th career win after Dean Chapple drove Neville Shannon to victory at Tamworth. Picture by Julie Maughan

Armidale trainer Les Enks was a proud man after the win of Neville Shannon at the latest Tamworth harness meeting.

