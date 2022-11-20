Harry Lewington was one of the standout performers for the Central North Colts as they comprehensively accounted for Gunnedah in their Connolly Cup clash at Wolsely Oval on Sunday.
On debut for the colts, the North Tamworth teenager, backing up from a well-made 31 opening for the Redbacks on Saturday, was their second top-scorer in their 250 with 33. He then claimed 3-20 as they rolled the home side for 117.
Coming in in the middle order, colts coach Tom O'Neill said Lewington batted well. His innings included a 102 run partnership for the fifth wicket with Joey Hancock.
The Maitland teenager led the way with the bat, falling just shy of a century, AJ King picking him up for 99.
"He didn't even realise (how close he was)," O'Neill said.
"We told him after he got out."
He got that enviable job.
Harry Scowen, coming off a century at the under-17s State Challenge during the week, also chipped in with 23 while Zac Craig made a valuable 26 and "pushed the score along at the end".
"They played well, the boys," O'Neill said.
"They batted well. It was a tough wicket to get in on, the boys said."
Hancock was one of three wickets for King, Ash White and captain Rhyce Kliendienst both snaring two.
Jack Hatton then tore through the Gunnedah top order, the quick claiming the first three wickets as they stumbled to 3-19.
That then became 5-32 as Alex Stafa got in on the action. Kliendienst (27) and Sam Doubleday (26) provided some resistance but only delayed the inevitable with the colts wrapping the game up inside 24 overs.
O'Neill said they bowled well, but even more pleasingly fielded well.
"They caught really well which is the main thing," he said.
It is a new-look side with only five players returning from last season.
Sunday was a promising start, especially with a few players unavailable.
Jett Lee was playing with the Central North opens at the Country Championships, while Scowen was the only of the quartet that participated in the State Challenge that played.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.