Connolly Cup: Central North Colts score 133 run win over Gunnedah

By Samantha Newsam
Updated November 20 2022 - 7:27pm, first published 4:58pm
Harry Lewington was one of the standout performers for the Central North Colts as they comprehensively accounted for Gunnedah in their Connolly Cup clash at Wolsely Oval on Sunday.

