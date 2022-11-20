Josh Hazlewood is one-from-one as Australian captain.
Twelve years after he became the youngest player to make his one day international debut for Australia, the boy from Bendemeer on Saturday became Tamworth's first Australian cricket captain and Australia's 28th men's ODI skipper when he was handed the captaincy duties for the second ODI against England.
The first time he has carried the 'c' after his name since his schoolboys days at Oxley, Hazlewood led Australia to a series-clinching 72-run victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
"Pretty exciting first of all, and a little bit nerve-wracking," he told media post-match of the experience of captaining his country.
"But I think once I got into a stride on the field it was good fun."
"I certainly enjoyed it and it was a bit of a challenge there while that (James Vince and Sam Billings) partnership was going. And then we got a couple of wickets and that set the game up."
'Cometh the hour, cometh the man'; he was the one to break the 122-run partnership, which had got England to a very doable five-and-a-half runs an over, trapping Vince in front for 60, five balls after bringing himself back into the attack.
"I was looking around thinking who's next to bowl and I thought I'd better have a go," Hazlewood told Fox Sports' Isa Guha post-match when asked about the decision to bring himself back on in the 28th over.
After a few early jitters with his first two overs going for 21, he warmed to captaincy task and finished with 2-33 from his seven overs.
"I was probably thinking about everyone else's bowling rather than my own at the start," he said.
"But (eventually) got into a groove there. And then everything seemed to flow pretty well."
"Obviously got Kez (Alex Carey) there, quite an experienced keeper to do all the angles with the field and different things.
"And the two spinners (Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa) have played a lot of cricket. They know their fields so I stayed out of their way as best I could."
"Talked to the quicks from mid-on and discussed different things. But all in all you sort of leave it up to the bowlers. I think they know the delivery they want to bowl and they own their field and they own the result as well."
"There weren't any times I had to step in at all or argue, so it was smooth sailing."
Hazlewood was seen as somewhat a surprise selection as stand-in for the rested Pat Cummins, who he revealed pre-match informed him of the honour with "a nice little 'you're captain next game'," but has been "in and around the strategy meetings [and] leadership groups for a number of years now".
Content to pass it back to his fellow quick for the next game, he indicated he would love to get another opportunity and is optimistic he will with Australia adopting a rotation policy for the captaincy when Cummins is out.
"I guess with Patty sitting out this game and having a rest it was a good opportunity to get a game under my belt," he said.
"There's that wider leadership group there for the white ball stuff and it makes sense when you're playing those games on the back end of test match series and guys are playing two out of three or three out of five or whatever it (series) is, it gives that depth that we have amongst that leadership group and gives everyone a taste of it and I think that's a good thing moving forward."
