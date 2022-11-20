Tamworth were given a scare chasing a small total, but got the win in a Connolly Cup clash away to Quirindi on Sunday.
After removing the home side for 81 at Longfield Park's No 1 Oval, Tamworth lost seven wickets before passing the total after 20 overs.
Quirindi won the toss.
It was the first game for both sides, after their opening Pool B matches were washed out.
Tamworth debutant Aaron Baker - who took 2-22 off seven overs - said Tamworth "lost a few quick wickets" in the middle order.
"It would have been good to win the toss and bat first," he said. "It got very difficult to bat on as the day went on - very low and slow."
Only four Quirindi players reached double figures, with No 4 Jake Cosgrove top-scoring with 19.
Doug Brissett was the chief destroyer for Tamworth, taking 4-19 off seven overs.
Tamworth captain Craig Baker said Brissett "came on first change and swung the momentum our way with great flight and turn".
The Fox brothers, Chris and Sam, top-scored for Tamworth with 17 and 16 respectively. Jason Lobsey took 3-25 off five overs for Quirindi.
