The Northern Daily Leader

Connolly Cup: Tamworth beat Quirindi by three wickets

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
November 20 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Sydneysider Aaron Baker has had a winning Connolly Cup debut for Tamworth. Picture by Mark Bode

Tamworth were given a scare chasing a small total, but got the win in a Connolly Cup clash away to Quirindi on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.