Sam Holt must have slipped into Irish life with the ease of Guinness going down the gullet.
At age 22, the Tamworth electrician arrived in Dublin for an experience that, eight years later, still lights up his face when he relives it.
The 30-year-old is not a fan of his smile. But it is an excellent smile - a disarming smile.
The Irish must have really warmed to him during the year he spent in Dublin playing hockey, before backpacking around Europe and North Africa.
"It was a lot of fun," the Tudor Wests first-grade mainstay said after posting a 19-ball 28 in North Tamworth's 64-run win over City United in a one-dayer at Quirindi on Saturday.
"I've got mates over there I still keep in contact with .. and I keep up to date [with what is happening there]," he added.
"The people who you meet doing things like that; that was the best part about it."
It's also the best part of his North Tamworth experience.
He began playing for the club at age 12, but only became a first-grade regular when he resumed playing in 2020-21 after a long absence from the game.
Norths are undefeated after three matches and lead the competition. But for Holt, getting the chance to play with a "good bunch of guys" is the most important thing.
"This is probably the best group of guys I've ever played cricket with at any grade, at any level, at any club," he said.
"You gotta spend sometimes six hours in the field with a bunch of guys," he added. "It makes it a lot easier when they're a good bunch of fellas."
At Longfield Park's No 1 Oval on Saturday, North Tamworth won the toss and finished on 8-184 off 40 overs.
No 4 Brendan Rixon struck 10 fours and a six in making a 68-ball 79, while teenage opener Harry Lewington compiled a patient 31.
Patrick Dwyer took 6-49 off eight overs for City United.
In reply, City were dismissed for 120 in the 39th over. Opener Aaron Baker top-scored with 30.
Holt said:
Batted well, bowled well. Yeah, good win.
At Longfield Park's No 2 Oval on Saturday, South Tamworth won for the first time this season after a seven-wicket defeat of Old Boys.
After winning the toss, Old Boys were removed for 117 in the 32nd over. Opener Ben Middlebrook made 48, while Daniel Lawrence and Jelany Chilia both took four wickets.
In reply, South finished on 3-118 in the 25th over, with opener Luke Smith top-scoring (54). Dan Bryant took 2-28 off four overs.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
