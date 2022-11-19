The Northern Daily Leader
Cricket: Central North sneak home against North Coastal in Country Championships second round clash

By Samantha Newsam
Updated November 19 2022 - 9:36pm, first published 4:48pm
Adam McGuirk backed up his top-scoring first-day knock with a match-winning effort as Central North pulled off what captain Jye Paterson described as a "fighting" win over North Coastal in their second round Country Championship clash at No.1 Oval.

