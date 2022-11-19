Adam McGuirk backed up his top-scoring first-day knock with a match-winning effort as Central North pulled off what captain Jye Paterson described as a "fighting" win over North Coastal in their second round Country Championship clash at No.1 Oval.
Chasing 154, the home side were in trouble at 8-103.
But, McGuirk, with support from Jett Lee initially and then Nathan Trindall, orchestrated a rescue mission that was completed with a lofted drive over the leg side boundary the second ball of the 39th over.
They had went into the over needing three to win after Trindall had peeled off a boundary off the final ball of the previous over.
McGuirk finished unbeaten on 35 from 52 balls with three boundaries and a six, and again earned the praise of his skipper.
He "batted unreal" Paterson said, highlighting the way he "just stayed composed".
Coming in at six, McGuirk spoke about just putting a value on his wicket and ticking the ones over, particularly in his partnership with Lee (15). They put on 40 for the ninth wicket.
"We had 16 (runs) or something to get after drinks and a lot of overs to use so just needed someone to hold up the end," he said.
"Jett batted really well, probably was a bit unlucky there."
He said Trindall's four did ease the pressure a bit but added jokingly that it did make him a bit nervous "the way he was swinging".
"But he did the job," he said.
Earlier, after Simon Norvill smacked 27 off 28 at the top of the order, Central North were looking in good shape at 3-80 and with Paterson (30) and Shannon Threlfo (24) both making starts.
But Threlfo's dismissal sparked a bit of a collapse. They lost 5-23, Paterson conceding, that at that point he thought that it might have slipped away from them.
"Obviously you lose one or two more wickets there you're probably gone, but the boys really dug in," he said.
That was probably the most pleasing part - the way they really fought it out.
Lee's knock capped off a good allround performance for the teenager after claiming 3-19.
Hayden Baker also picked up 3-19, Central North at one stage having North Coastal 7-94.
But a few fumbles in the field allowed the coastal side to rally and get to 153. It was a few more than Paterson would have liked, especially considering the position they had them in, but he was still happy keeping them to around 150.
"The fielding overall was probably a little bit disappointing and I think all the boys would kind of say that so if we're going to work on anything for tomorrow it would definitely be the fielding side of things," he said.
They have Greater Illawarra, who went down to Newcastle in the other Saturday game, at No.1 Oval again.
"If we win tomorrow it's been one of our more successful carnivals in a long time so the boys are keen to finish in a good way and hopefully tomorrow we can do that," Paterson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.