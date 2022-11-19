The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Cricket: Josh Hazlewood captaining Australia in second ODI against England

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated November 19 2022 - 5:04pm, first published 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Hazlewood takes his first toss for Australia. Picture by Matt King/Cricket Australia

Twelve years after he became the youngest player to make his one day international debut for Australia, Josh Hazlewood has become the 28th player to lead the country in the 50-over format, and Tamworth's first Australian cricket captain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.