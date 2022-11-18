Some of the best young cycling talent in the state will be hitting the velodrome at the Tamworth Cycling Centre on Saturday as part of the Goodyear Tamworth Track Open.
Hosted by the Tamworth Cycle Club, the carnival will cater for all ages from under-9s through to seniors and incorporate the NSW under-15 and under-17 sprint championships, NSW elimination championships and John Cooper Golden Mile Wheel Race.
The main event on the program, the handicap race was first contested in the 1960s, and has attracted "quite a good field" TCC vice president Luke O'Connor said.
This year it will also include a women's division.
Only the second time the carnival has been held - it has been cancelled the last two years due to COVID - O'Connor said they have received entries from all over the state as well as Canberra.
The sprint championships will get the action underway at 2pm. The junior carnival (U9-U13) is then scheduled to start at 3pm, followed by the under-15s, under-17s and senior carnival at around 5pm.
