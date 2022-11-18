The Northern Daily Leader
Cycling: Tamworth Track Open set for a return after two year COVID hiatus

November 19 2022 - 6:00am
Tamworth Cycle Club will host its track carnival on Saturday. Picture Shutterstock

Some of the best young cycling talent in the state will be hitting the velodrome at the Tamworth Cycling Centre on Saturday as part of the Goodyear Tamworth Track Open.

