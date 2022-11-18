Daniel Lawrence pulled on a sky blue shirt over his barrel chest and stood under a baby blue sky at Anzac Park.
Waiting in his car was his longtime partner, Taleisha Bartlett.
The Tamworth couple are in the midst of a period in their lives that is both rewarding and demanding.
Last year, they bought a home that they are doing up themselves.
"It's definitely keeping us busy, for sure," said Lawrence, a 28-year-old electrician at Tamworth Regional Council.
"My trade helps, and Taleisha's pretty handy as well. It's definitely something that's probably in our niche."
A good fixed interest rate means the couple have not been stung by the recent rate hikes, but its term ends next year.
"We're enjoying the lower costs at the moment," Lawrence said.
It's been three year since the South Tamworth allrounder returned from the trip of a lifetime: two seasons of cricket for Northern Ireland club Larne that was interspersed with extensive travel.
Ahead of Souths' one-dayer against Old Boys at Quirindi on Saturday, Lawrence revisited that magical time in his life.
He was lured to Larne, located on the east coast of County Antrim, by his then-City United teammate Chris Dempsey, who hails from the town.
"I got to captain for one year when I was there," Lawrence said. "So that was a good experience in itself.
"But the life experience as well - couldn't really match it.
"I'd encourage any kids that have that talent to go over and play overseas if the opportunity arises."
Lawrence is planning another great adventure: a trip to the US with Bartlett.
He is also planning to score more runs, as Souths look to register their first win of the season on Saturday.
While the right-arm quick described his bowling form as "quite handy", he said he would "definitely like to help out with a few more runs".
"Probably do a better job of steadying the ship in the middle order this year," he said.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
