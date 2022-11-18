The Northern Daily Leader
Quirindi race fall: jockey Matthew Palmer undergoes tests at John Hunter Hospital

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
November 18 2022 - 6:00pm
Racing NSW said injured jockey Matthew Palmer underwent CT scans on Thursday night and would have MRI scans on Friday.

Tamworth-based jockey Matthew Palmer is recovering in John Hunter Hospital after a horror fall at Quirindi on Thursday.

