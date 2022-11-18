Tamworth-based jockey Matthew Palmer is recovering in John Hunter Hospital after a horror fall at Quirindi on Thursday.
Racing NSW said the former top Sydney and Brisbane apprentice had a fractured wrist, "injuries to his knee", and general bruising and soreness after being dislodged from the Sue Grills-trained My Diamond Boy.
Palmer, 36, was dislodged when the four-year-old stumbled in a maiden plate.
He hit the ground hard and was reportedly knocked unconscious, with him rolling a few times before coming to a halt motionless on the lush turf.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service airlifted him to hospital.
In a post on its website, Racing NSW said Palmer - who has 493 career wins for more than $10 million in prize money - was left concussed.
In an injury update at 7.50pm on Thursday, Racing NSW said he was "awake and conscious" and awaiting further head scans.
On Friday morning, it said he underwent CT scans on Thursday night and would have MRI scans on Friday.
On Thursday, Quirindi Jockey Club secretary manager Ted Wilkinson said Palmer was "knocked out, but regained consciousness".
The fall occurred at the 300m mark, after Palmer "moved out to make a run on the outside", Wilkinson said.
On Thursday, Tamworth trainer Grills said My Diamond Boy "blundered".
"It was just a racing accident," she said.
