A WIDE cross-section of community members turned out for the Inverell White Ribbon march to end violence against women on Friday.
It was organised by the Inverell Community Violence Prevention Team and was the first time the event has been held since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"We have a strong focus on education and bringing everyone together to help deliver the message that violence against women is never okay and we won't accept it in our community," group member Merryn Sayer said.
"Gender violence is still really common and we see it everywhere.
"It's about having conversations and letting women know there is support and they don't have to live it."
In 2018, White Ribbon Australia formally presented Inverell mayor Paul Harmon with a certificate of recognition as Australia's first White Ribbon Community.
READ ALSO:
It recognised the great work of individuals, organisations and workplaces in the community.
"The Inverell Community Violence Prevention team has been running for a number of years with lots of support from locals," Ms Sayer said.
"It is really important, the violence prevention team is made up of professionals and people right throughout the community.
"It's a joint effort which offers different perspectives which helps with the education."
The pandemic has brought about new challenges in recent years with domestic violence numbers on the rise.
"We know there has been a significant increase over the last few years due to circumstances around isolation and COVID," Ms Sayer said.
"We do a bunch of promotion and events throughout the year; including the Paint The Town Purple campaign and other fundraisers.
"It's really import that we maintain a presence and make everyone has access to whatever services they need."
Women in need of help can phone 1800 737 732.
It is a 24-hour sexual assault, family and domestic violence counselling line for any Australian who has experienced, or is at risk of, family and domestic violence and/or sexual assault.
Individuals can also access local support services and search the internet using Daisy, a free app developed by 1800RESPECT that protects user privacy.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.