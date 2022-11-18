The Northern Daily Leader
Gomeroi Culture Academy students exhibit artwork in the Tamworth Regional Gallery, inspired by a trip to the site of Myall Creek Massacre

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
November 18 2022 - 7:00pm
Gomeroi Culture Academy students in front of a wall of works on display at the Tamworth Art Gallery. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Poignant reminders of Australia's colonial past are now lining the walls of the Tamworth Regional Art Gallery.

