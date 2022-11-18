Poignant reminders of Australia's colonial past are now lining the walls of the Tamworth Regional Art Gallery.
The works are the outcome of a year's education and reflection of students in the Gomeroi Culture Academy program, who this year visited the site of the 1838 Myall Creek Massacre.
Paprika Hamilton was one of the 18 artists who went on the emotional journey.
"We've done a bunch of artworks about what happened there ... about the massacre," she said.
"It's about our people and basically about how our land got taken away.
"And how disrespectful is was for them to do that."
The works featured scenes relating to the massacre including depictions of the historic decision that was made following an investigation by Muswellbrook police magistrate Edward Denny Day.
These included nooses representing the death sentence delivered to seven men involved in the massacre.
Director of the Gomeroi Culture Academy Marc Sutherland said it's really important to expose the students to this history.
He said the program guides the students to "process their thoughts, feelings, and emotions."
"We spent a long time within the program trying to support the students through that experience," he said.
The exhibition is officially under way now after it was launched on Friday with traditional dances performed in the gallery.
The works will hang in the gallery until November 27 across two display rooms.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
