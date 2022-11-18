Jye Paterson expected it to be a tough game.
He knew the all-conquering Newcastle side would pose a serious threat to Central North.
But he never predicted the thrashing that they would go on to receive in the opening round of the Country Championships at No. 1 Oval.
It took Newcastle less than three hours to dispatch Central North, but while Paterson said the loss was "a bit disappointing", he believes there is still time for the team to turn their form around.
"We've just got to move on and try to win good tomorrow and Sunday," Paterson, who captained Central North, said.
"We all know what we did wrong and what we need to improve on. It's about putting that behind us and making tomorrow and Sunday better games."
After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Newcastle showed exactly why they have won the tournament for three consecutive years.
After stumbling to 4-12 early, Adam McGuirk (28) engineered a mini-recovery for Central North.
But wickets fell consistently at the other end, and Nathan Trindall (11) was the only other batter to make it into double figures as they folded for 72.
In response, Newcastle came out guns blazing and lost one wicket in pursuit of the target, which they reached in the 14th over.
"They're always very, very tough, and obviously their comp is very strong down there," Paterson said.
"We probably went in a little bit under-prepared I'd say, but they were very classy."
The match was an exhibit on why the one-percenters are so often talked about in cricketing circles.
Because, when not executed, they can make the difference between a close game and a mauling.
In the aftermath of today's game, Paterson identified the two such errors which cost Central North.
"They bowled very well early on, but just [needed] to build a few more partnerships with the bat, and then take our chances with the ball," he said.
"I'm one to blame, I dropped a catch early on. which isn't ideal in that kind of game when you're trying to take as many wickets as you can."
The match was not without a couple of silver linings for Central North.
In particular, Paterson was pleased with McGuirk's innings, and he praised the bowlers for their efforts despite the thankless result.
"Adam batted really well in the middle order," he said.
"And all our bowlers bowled very well. [Newcastle] went pretty hard, and sometimes when batters do that, things come off. Things just came off for them today, so it was a bit of a tough one.
"But I think we bowled very well, I was happy with that."
In the second match of the day, at Chaffey Park, Greater Illawarra successfully chased North Coast's total of 209 with nearly five overs to spare.
